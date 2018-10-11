Antonio Brown On Furniture Throwing Lawsuit ... 'I'm Innocent'

Antonio Brown says allegations he threw multiple pieces of furniture out of his 14th story apartment -- nearly killing a child -- are wrong ... and he vows to prove his innocence.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Brown is being sued by a man who claims his 22-month-old son was walking around the pool area at the complex in April when vases and other items landed within feet of him.

The man says the items came from Brown's room and, since the child is now suffering night-terrors and other emotional issues stemming from the incident, he wants Brown to pay.

The owners of the apartment complex have also filed a lawsuit against Brown claiming he caused significant damage to his apartment.

But, Brown just issued a statement, saying, "It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence."

"My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

The problem for Brown ... cops responded to the alleged furniture throwing incident and mentioned it in their police report.

"Mr. Brown was with his trainer and another gentleman who were trying to calm him down," the report reads.

"Apparently when Mr. Brown got upset he started throwing things in the apartment and the coffee table glass was broken along with a few other minor objects."

"He also threw some objects from the balcony into the pool area causing minor damage as well."

The police does say -- "No one was hurt as a result of these actions."

We also found out Brown had called police the day before the incident to report someone had stolen $80,000 and a gun out of his apartment.