Bob Arum Count Me Out of Floyd vs. Manny II ... 'They're Not Elite'

Bob Arum Won't Promote Pacquiao vs. Mayweather II, 'They're Not Elite'

Exclusive Video

Bob Arum says Manny Pacquiao needs to look elsewhere to promote his upcoming rematch with Floyd Mayweather -- telling TMZ Sports, "I don't want any part of it."

The Top Rank boxing chairman -- who was a key part of the original Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight back in 2015 -- has said his deal with Manny expired and the boxer is essentially a free agent who can sign anywhere.

But, Arum says ... even if Manny asks him to come back and do it again, he's 100% out.

"They're past their prime. It'll do good at the box office. It'll make money, which is fine. But, they're not elite fighters anymore."

"It's a money grab. Business is business. It's good money for each of them. You can't begrudge them, but they're not elite anymore."

Remember, the original fight is the best-selling combat sports Pay-Per-View event of all time -- with more than 4.6 million buys.

As for the rematch, Floyd and Manny have teased a possible December date for the clash -- and Showtime Sports says Floyd's "deadly serious" about making it happen.

Stay tuned ...