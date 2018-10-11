The Eagles' Joe Walsh Drain the Rock & Roll H.O.F. Swamp!!

Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Bashes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Being Too Political

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Walsh ﻿doesn't have a peaceful, easy feeling about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, because he says the induction process is unfair and way outta hand.

We got the Eagles' guitarist in NYC and he went off about the Hall being too political and bowing down to corporate sponsors. Joe got remarkably candid when he added ... most artists would change a lot about the whole process, starting with who gets inducted.

Joe, who was inducted with the Eagles in 1998, even said there are many artists already in the Hall who have no business being there. He also has a specific guitar great in mind who deserves to be in, but keeps getting denied.

Shout-out to Link Wray and, if you've never heard of him, Joe's got the song you need to hear.

Watch the video ... JW is speaking from the heart. No lyin' eyes here.