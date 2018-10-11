Ronda Rousey Rips Bella Twins 'Bunch of Untrustworthy Bitches!'

Ronda Rousey Rips Bella Twins, 'Bunch of Untrustworthy Bitches!'

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey says she needs to take her WWE cues from Drake -- "No New Friends" -- after getting ambushed and beat up by the Bella Twins on 'Raw' ... but she's already plotting her revenge!

"Nikki Bella, Brie Bella ... they’re a bunch of untrustworthy bitches," Rousey told us while hanging with her husband, Travis Browne, in L.A.

Ronda is taking on Nikki at "WWE Evolution" later this month -- the first-ever all-women's Pay-Per-View event -- and Ronda says her plan is to make Nikki pay!!!

"The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right?" Ronda said.

"So, I’m not gonna be respectful."

Ronda says she'll be documenting her journey leading up to the fight on RondaRousey.com -- sharing everything from training plans to fight videos.

Advice to Nikki ... log on and study up. Or else you're in for a LOOOONG night!