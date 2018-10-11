TMZ

Terence Crawford, Jose Benavidez Heated Exchange Before Fight ... 'Ya Mama a Bitch!!'

10/11/2018 9:06 AM PDT

Terence Crawford and Jose Benavidez in Heated Exchange 'Ya Mama a Bitch!!'

Boxing superstars Terence Crawford and Jose Benavidez Jr. nearly came to blows just days before their huge fight ... with the 2 fighters trading vicious verbal jabs Wednesday -- and it got personal.

The undefeated WBO welterweight champ strolled into the media day at B&B Boxing Academy in Omaha ... and both dudes immediately started going at each other's necks.

Here are a few of the highlights --

Benavidez Jr. 

"I'm gonna do you a favor. Afterwards, I'm gonna fix your teeth. You better be ready."

"You're a has-been"

"You're a bitch."

Crawford:

"I'm gonna beat your ass"

"I'm gonna get all them burritos out you, boy."

"Put your purse on it, bitch. Let's get some real sh*t going, n***a"

"Ya mama a bitch!!"

Right after that, Crawford (33-0, 24 KO) nearly hopped in the ring to go after Benavidez Jr. (27-0, 18 KO) ... but his guys held him back.

Luckily for us, we get to see them beat each other to a pulp when they fight for the WBO belt on Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Can't wait.

