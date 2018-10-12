Eric Karros Predicts Doom for Boston ... Astros Beat Sox

Eric Karros Predicts Doom for Boston, Astros Will Beat Red Sox

He predicted the Dodgers would make the playoffs ... now Eric Karros is breaking out the crystal ball yet again for a World Series prediction -- and Red Sox fans ain't gonna like this.

TMZ Sports spoke with the Dodgers legend/prophet about the final 4 teams in the MLB playoffs ... and he's expecting a rematch of last year's Fall Classic between the Dodgers and Houston Astros.

Not only is he predicting L.A. to make it, but he also says they have a serious shot at winning it all. He's also biased as all get-out.

Oh, and to the people predicting Clayton Kershaw will choke in the post-season -- KARROS SAYS YOU'RE WRONG!!

Again -- biased -- but Karros says the Dodgers' ace will go down as one of the best pitchers ever.

Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday ... and the Sox and 'Stros kick things off Saturday.