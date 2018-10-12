Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Brings Out Big Celebs and Great Booze

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding Packed with Celebs ... Top Shelf Liquor Too!!!

Princess Eugenie tied the royal knot Friday and, while her wedding might not have all the shine of her cousins, Harry and William ... it's got as many celebs and better booze!

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's walk down the aisle was naturally attended by the Princes and their brides, Kate and Meghan, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip -- but Eugenie's Hollywood pals also came out in force.

Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and Robbie Williams put on their finest gowns, fascinators and suits. The most talked-about outfit though was Cara Delevingne's ... since she said screw tradition and went top hat and tails.

Brooksbank and Eugenie's celeb game is strong for good reason -- not only is she a big-time socialite, but he's the European brand ambassador for Casamigos!

No, George Clooney and Rande Gerber weren't there ... but they were well represented. We're told Casamigos is flowing freely at the reception and several other events surrounding the royal wedding.

Liquor? He just married her!