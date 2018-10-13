Rampage Jackson, I Broke My Hand Beating On Wanderlei Silva's Head

Rampage Jackson I Broke My Hand Beating Wanderlei Silva's Head

EXCLUSIVE

Some good news, bad news for MMA legend Rampage Jackson ...

GOOD NEWS -- He beat up Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206 last month.

BAD NEWS -- He broke his left hand while punching the dude in the head!

It was the 4th meeting between the two -- and Rampage was able to even the series with a 2nd round TKO.

"I feel good," 40-year-old Rampage told TMZ Sports ... "I needed that."

Rampage revealed he was injured going into the fight -- "I hurt my right hand in my last sparring" -- but says he jacked up his other fist while inside the cage.

"I ended up fracturing my left hand on Silva's head."

Rampage showed us his hands -- you can see his left one is super swollen. He said he went to a hand specialist the very next day.

"Sometimes we fight hurt, man," Jackson said ... "Sometimes you gotta kick through it."