Rampage Jackson, I Broke My Hand Beating On Wanderlei Silva's Head

Rampage Jackson I Broke My Hand Beating Wanderlei Silva's Head

10/13/2018 12:20 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Some good news, bad news for MMA legend Rampage Jackson ...

GOOD NEWS -- He beat up Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206 last month. 

BAD NEWS -- He broke his left hand while punching the dude in the head! 

It was the 4th meeting between the two -- and Rampage was able to even the series with a 2nd round TKO. 

"I feel good," 40-year-old Rampage told TMZ Sports ... "I needed that."

Rampage revealed he was injured going into the fight -- "I hurt my right hand in my last sparring" -- but says he jacked up his other fist while inside the cage.

"I ended up fracturing my left hand on Silva's head."

Rampage showed us his hands -- you can see his left one is super swollen. He said he went to a hand specialist the very next day. 

"Sometimes we fight hurt, man," Jackson said ... "Sometimes you gotta kick through it."

