Mally Mall Says Kanye West is a Genius Trying to Help Our Country

EXCLUSIVE
Mally Mall says Kanye West is doing great work, trying to help the United States ... and he's nothing less than a genius.
We got Mally outside Staples Center Saturday night where Drake performed, and he sang the praises of Ye.
Mally was especially complimentary about Kanye's efforts to free Larry Hoover, who's serving a life sentence for murder.
Kanye is currently in Africa and, fact is, in addition to recording an album, he's spending time doing humanitarian work in various African nations.