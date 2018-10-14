Mally Mall Says Kanye West is a Genius Trying to Help Our Country

Mally Mall Kanye's a Genuis Trying to Help the U.S. of A

10/14/2018 7:44 AM PDT

Mally Mall says Kanye West is doing great work, trying to help the United States ... and he's nothing less than a genius.

We got Mally outside Staples Center Saturday night where Drake performed, and he sang the praises of Ye.

Mally was especially complimentary about Kanye's efforts to free Larry Hoover, who's serving a life sentence for murder. 

Kanye is currently in Africa and, fact is, in addition to recording an album, he's spending time doing humanitarian work in various African nations. 