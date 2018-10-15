Dana Stubblefield Fears He'll Be Victim of Brock Turner Rape Case Fallout

Ex-49ers star Dana Stubblefield believes Santa Clara prosecutors are so afraid of looking soft on sexual assault cases in the wake of the Brock Turner debacle, they're gonna go extra hard on him instead.

Stubblefield is accused of raping a mentally disabled woman back in 2015 -- though he's pled not guilty to all 5 felony counts and vows to prove his innocence.

Now, the 47-year-old has filed new court docs saying he's worried he'll be treated unfairly by Northern California prosecutors looking to protect their reputation after the crap they took from the Stanford swimmer rape case.

Remember, the judge in the Brock Turner rape case was recalled from office back in June after only sentencing Turner to 6 months in jail for sexually assaulting a drunk woman outside of a Stanford frat party. He could have faced up to 14 years.

Stubblefield's attorney just filed court docs saying prosecutors are essentially lying in wait -- looking for another high-profile case to prove how tough they can be ... despite the facts.

"Since the public outcry about the lenient sentence in the sexual assault case of the 'Stanford swimmer,' and the judge in the matter being voted off the bench, it is common knowledge, and a matter of frequent discussion among the defense bar, that the prosecutors and judges in this country are taking an unusually hard line on sexual assault cases."

Stubblefield's attorney, Kenneth Rosenfeld, believes the NFL star's case is the most high-profile sexual assault case since Turner -- putting Dana in real danger of being the victim of an overreaction.

So, what does Stubblefield want?

He wants all of the pertinent documents unsealed so the media and the public can have access to all the evidence in the case ... which Stubblefield believes will cut in his favor.

If convicted, Stubblefield faces "a substantial prison sentence."