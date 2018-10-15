Quavo Clarifies 'Huncho' Lyrics Fans Thought Were Lil Peep Diss

Quavo 'Big Bro' Lyrics Weren't for Peep Never Speak on the Dead!!!

Quavo is setting the record straight after Lil Peep's stans got furious at what they thought were lyrics mocking the late rapper's death ... and he's doing it by announcing a self-imposed rule.

The Migos rapper tweeted out a message Monday that addressed the massive backlash he received over the weekend on the heels of dropping his solo album, "Quavo Huncho."

On the song "BIG BRO," Quavo raps ... "Think you poppin' Xanax bars, but it's Fentanyl // Think you're living like rockstars but you're dead now."

Lil Peep Is A Legend A Real Rockstar

N E V E R will speak on the deceased

I believe in god I pray to GOD every day.

I Dnt question GOD plans I lost my barber For 10 yrs to FENTANYL R.I.P. Show R.I.P XXX 🙏🏾 RIP TO ANYBODY WHO LOST THERE LIFE TO DRUG ABUSE! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 15, 2018

Tons of people took that as a diss aimed at Lil Peep, and were justifiably pissed over the apparent low blow. But, Quavo clarified his intent behind the lyrics, saying, "Lil Peep Is A Legend A Real Rockstar N E V E R will speak on the deceased."

He went on to explain that he believes in God, and doesn't question his plans ... adding that he had a 10-year barber who died from Fentanyl use. He capped off his tweet with ... "RIP TO ANYBODY WHO LOST THERE LIFE TO DRUG ABUSE!"

As we reported ... Peep died from a Xanax and Fentanyl overdose. Many other drugs were discovered in his system as well. He was 21 years old.