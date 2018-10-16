Kike Hernandez Makes Boner Joke In Apology to Fans, 'I Suffer From ED'

Kike Hernandez Makes Boner Joke In Fan Apology ... 'I Suffer From ED'

Kike Hernandez is trying to win back Dodger fans -- with a dick joke.

After partially blaming the fans for not bringing enough "energy" to Dodger Stadium on Monday -- when they got routed by the Brewers -- Kike has issued a statement trying to unite the base.

"The truth is, I suffer from ED," the Dodgers OF wrote ... "I think a lot of us suffer from it from time to time. So tonight, let’s all bring it. We can conquer Energy Deficiency together."

GET IT?! E.D. means Energy Deficiency! It's funny 'cause he wanted you to think Erectile Dysfunction!

Are you LOLing yet?

Don't worry, Kike followed with a more serious statement minutes later.

"On a serious note, I'd like to apologize to all who thought that I was blaming the fans for last night," Kike wrote in a 4-paragraph note. "That's not what I said nor will I EVER say such thing!"

"What I said last night doesn't portray the way I truly feel about you guys! You guys are the best fans in baseball ... I love you guys and I'll never stop being grateful for the way that you have embraced the weirdo that I am!"

Game 4's first pitch is at 6:09 PM PT.