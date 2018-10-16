Olivia Culpo Clowns Danny Amendola In Miami, 'I Love Your Toilet Paper!'

Olivia Culpo Clowns Amendola ... Nice Toilet Paper!!

Even millionaire football players get their chops busted by their GFs ... 'cause Olivia Culpo just clowned all over Danny Amendola -- and the clip's hilarious.

The two were wandering the streets of Miami runnin' some errands ... when Olivia spotted Danny's mug on the back of a truck -- and whipped the camera out.

"Oh my god! Look who it is! It's you! It's you!!!" she said.

Then Miss Universe 2012 turned off the chill even further ... attacking the fresh toilet paper Danny just bought for his crib.

"Here he is in the flesh! And he buys toilet paper!!"

Olivia added: "Stars, they're just like us!!"

Good thing Danny's Dolphins got a big win Sunday. Gotta make this Tuesday morning "L" feel A LITTLE better.