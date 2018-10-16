Rashad Jennings To Pats Beer Thrower: I'M GLAD YOU GOT BANNED!

Rashad Jennings to Beer Thrower, I'm Glad You Got Banned!

Don't let stupid fans disrespect and dehumanize NFL players by throwing beer on them -- so says ex-NFL star Rashad Jennings, who's praising the Patriots for taking action.

Jennings -- a "Dancing with the Stars" champion -- just learned about the Tyreek Hill incident when we saw him out in L.A. on Monday night ... and he was shocked it went down.

The former NY Giants running back says fans need to show "some type of level of respect" to players -- and not treat them like animals.

So, how does Rashad feel about the 21-year-old suspect being banned for life from Gillette Stadium?

Rashad's all about it -- telling us, "You shoulda stricken down on the protection of a player and not allow degrading them and dehumanizing them."

What about letting players like Tyreek have carte blanch to beat the hell out of a fan who attacks them first?

Rashad laughed -- but says that's a very dangerous game ... 'cause someone would get hurt BAD.

