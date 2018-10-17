'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Selling Manhattan Townhouse

Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: Special View Unit ... Selling NYC Home

You don't have to put on your detective hat and investigate too deeply to live like Mariska Hargitay ﻿... you just need several million bucks to buy her incredible Manhattan townhouse!

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star and her actor husband, Peter Hermann, are listing their lavish home in the Upper West Side for $10.75 million, and it's got everything you'd expect from one of TV's highest-paid women.

This home is so unbelievable, you need an elevator to get around -- we're talking 6 floors, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 7,000 square feet of modern luxury at its finest. The brownstone sits on a tree-lined street, with skyline views from the rooftop penthouse.

Click through the gallery and get ready, 'cause the place is amazing -- Mariska and Peter outdid themselves.

Master suite occupying the entire 3rd floor? Check. Powder rooms? How 'bout 3?! Gas fireplace for those chilly nights? Of course. Marble bath with separate tub and steam shower? How relaxing!

Corcoran's Robby Browne, Chris Kann, Jennifer Ireland and Stribling's Alexa Lambert have the listing.