Tommy Lasorda Lasts All 13 Innings of Dodger Game ... Basks in Victory

The Dodgers game didn't end until 11:30 PM PT -- but 91-year-old Tommy Lasorda managed to stay up through all 13 innings to revel in sweet, sweet victory ... and TMZ Sports has the video.
Guys, most 91-year-olds go to bed like 5 HOURS BEFORE THIS GAME ENDED!!!
But, yeah ... while you were getting your beauty sleep, the Dodgers nonagenarian was at the stadium supporting his team like a damn hero. Shame on you.
Lasorda is totally pumped about tying up the NLCS with the Milwaukee Brewers at 2 games apiece following the 13-inning thriller ... and says the fans were awesome (cough, Kike Hernandez).
We're just hoping he gets a chance to rest up before today's game at 2 PM. The guys need ya, Tommy!!
On the other side -- we spoke with "Gossip Girl" star and big-time Brewers fan Jessica Szohr about the game ... and she's still confident her team will make it to the Fall Classic.