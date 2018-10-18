Canelo Alvarez to Floyd Mayweather, I Got NBA Floor Seats Too!

Canelo Alvarez Hey, Floyd ... I Got NBA Floor Seats Too!

Two boxers. Two coasts. One message -- famous fighters get REALLY good seats at NBA games!

Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather both sat courtside at NBA season openers on Wednesday night. Floyd was at Staples Center taking in the Clippers game while Canelo sat on the floor at MSG for the Knicks.

Knicks beat the Hawks. Clippers lost to the Nuggets.

Floyd was flossin' hard with multiple expensive diamond necklaces. Canelo had a big ol' smile like he just signed a $365-million contract!

Alvarez was also sporting a Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt and some expensive Balenciaga sneakers.

They weren't the only superstars to support the NBA last night -- the Clips had Billy Crystal and Scooter Braun.

The Knicks had Tracy Morgan, Howard Stern, Eliot Spitzer, Ja Rule, Nate Robinson, Lena Waithe, Aaron Judge and more!