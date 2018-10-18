Giancarlo Stanton On World Series 'I'm Rooting for a Draw!'

Giancarlo Stanton on World Series, 'I'm Rooting for a Draw!'

If the Yankees can't win, Giancarlo Stanton doesn't want ANYONE to win -- joking with TMZ Sports that when it comes to the World Series he's "rooting for a draw."

Obviously, he was just kidding -- and told us the most important thing is for the World Series to be competitive.

Now that the Yanks are out of the playoffs, Stanton has returned to Hollywood where he spent his Wednesday night hanging at Warwick nightclub.

Stanton did everything right on his way out of the club -- taking pics with fans and signing photos.

And the best part ... after the club, he got into a waiting ride where a sober driver took him home.

SMART MAN!