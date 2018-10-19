Prince Harry & Australian Prime Minister Scale Sydney Harbour Bridge

Prince Harry Gets High in Australia!!! ... Prime Minister in Tow

Prince Harry knows how to rise above things ... in this case, scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Harry climbed the iconic landmark in Australia Friday afternoon along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Not for nothing but it seemed Harry was nervous ... looking serious and holding on tight. Probs thankful the Mrs., Meghan Markle, stayed behind. She's got a good reason, with the pregnancy and all.

In case you're wondering ... the climb's nearly 500 feet and 1,332 steps. That's a lot of calories burned. He was up there to hoist the flag of the Invictus Games on the eve of the international Paralympic event ... founded by Harry.

Mission accomplished.