Farrah Abraham Gets Eyebrows Tattooed

Farrah Abraham is making sure she looks her best when she steps into the ring to fight Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander ... we've learned she just got some new ink!

Farrah hit up Faces In The Dark Tattoo parlor in Austin, Texas Friday afternoon to get a microblading procedure ... shop owner Tye Harris tells TMZ, Farrah was in and out in about 30 minutes and the ex-'Teen Mom' star is thrilled with her new look.

Tattoo and makeup artist Hilary Whitworith did the honors and used a special needle to apply ink to the skin between all the hairs on both of Farrah's eyebrows.

The needle is dipped in ink -- which is the same pigment as Farrah's hair -- and then applied. The purpose is to make Farrah's brows appear fuller.

We're told, Farrah will go back to the shop in a few weeks for a routine touch up.

As we reported ... she's fighting Hoopz for a celebrity boxing match November 10 in Atlantic City.