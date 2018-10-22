Ben Shapiro Red Sox Will Beat Dodgers ... 'Kershaw's No Koufax'

Ben Shapiro Says Red Sox Beat Dodgers, 'Kershaw's No Koufax'

EXCLUSIVE

Sorry, Dodgers fans -- it ain't gonna happen ... the Dodgers will LOSE to the Red Sox in the World Series, in part because Clayton Kershaw's no Sandy Koufax ... so says Ben Shapiro.

The conservative firebrand is also a diehard baseball fan -- and even though he's from L.A., the 34-year-old tells us he's rooting for the Red Sox because of his Boston connection.

Fun Fact: Shapiro went to law school at Harvard where he graduated cum laude in 2007.

As for Kershaw, Shapiro says he likes the pitcher -- but doesn't have a lot of confidence based on previous disastrous playoff outings.

So, what's Kershaw's legacy?

If he doesn't get it done this year, Shapiro says he'll go down as the greatest REGULAR season left-hander of all time.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday -- the Dodgers haven't said if Kershaw will start.