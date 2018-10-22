Meghan Markle Back to Royal Duty

Meghan Markle Rejoins Prince Harry on Australian Tour After Missing Event

Meghan Markle is torn ... between resting for her pregnancy, and fulfilling her royal duties with Prince Harry on this massive 16-day tour.

As of Monday, the Duchess of Sussex was back on her J-O-B ... visiting Fraser Island in Australia with Harry. She had been noticeably absent at the Invictus Games' cycling and sailing competitions Sunday.

The palace said Harry and Meghan "decided to cut back her schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour." It's a long 16-day tour ... they're also scheduled to visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Mama-to-be's gonna need to pace herself, for obvious reasons.