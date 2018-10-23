Broncos QB Chad Kelly Arrested for Criminal Trespass

Broncos QB Chad Kelly Arrested for Criminal Trespass

Breaking News

Denver Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly was arrested in Colorado early Tuesday morning after cops say he broke into a home around 1 AM.

The Englewood Police Dept. says officers were called to the home at 1:17 AM in reference to a man standing outside the residence. While cops were en route, the man entered the home.

Cops say someone inside the house was able to chase Kelly outside -- and officers were able to locate him inside of a black SUV.

24-year-old Kelly -- a former star at Ole Miss -- was arrested and charged with 1st-degree criminal trespass, as first reported by Ian Rapoport.

He was transported to a nearby jail where he was booked and later released.

It's not Kelly's first brush with the law -- he was arrested back in 2014 after getting into a fight outside of a nightclub in Buffalo, NY. He later pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

Story developing ...

9:55 AM PT -- The Broncos just released a statement on Kelly's arrest, saying ... "We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”