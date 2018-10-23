Donnell Rawlings Rondo Vs. CP3 Fight ... Here's What REALLY Happened

Donnell Rawlings Gives A (Hilarious) Breakdown Of Rondo/CP3 Fight

EXCLUSIVE

If you thought you knew everything about the Rajon Rondo vs. Chris Paul fight, boy were you wrong ... Donnell Rawlings has the only breakdown you need to hear, and he's telling it to TMZ Sports.

We got Rawlings out in L.A. and asked him about all things Lakers, and that's when the "Chappelle's Show" star gave us a blow-by-blow, and a spit-by-spit analysis of the brawl Saturday night.

Highlights include ...

- The exact type of spit that was used, and how it affected the melee.

- How race was a factor (we know what you're thinking, you just gotta listen).

- Why the type of punch that was used meant that CP3 never had a chance.

All that, and more, all you gotta do is peep the vid ... we promise it's worth it.