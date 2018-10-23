George Soros Explosive Device Planted in Mailbox

Explosive Device Planted in Mailbox of Liberal Philanthropist George Soros

Police were dispatched to billionaire Democratic philanthropist George Soros' home after an explosive device was found in his mailbox ... and there's suspicion the culprits may be part of right wing extremists.

The Bedford Police Department got a call from one of Soros' employees ... saying an explosive device was found Monday at his home in a suburb north of NYC. Cops say the employee opened the package and discovered the contraption.

A flood of local and federal agents responded to the scene -- including folks from ATF and the FBI -- and bomb squads were reportedly able to disarm it by proactively detonating it.

Soros was not home at the time ... and the FBI is on the hunt.

The well-known Dem has incurred the ire of many extreme right-wing groups, and has also been target of anti-Semites. He donates lots of money to Democratic candidates and progressive causes ... as well as more than $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations to promote democracy worldwide.