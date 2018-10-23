Mitch McConnell Says 'I Will Not Be Intimidated' After Restaurant Confrontation

Senator Mitch McConnell says he will not be intimidated from the "far left" mob ... this is his reaction to the angry confrontation at a Louisville restaurant over the weekend.
The Senate Majority Leader is reacting to the video TMZ posted Saturday ... where an irate man pounded his fists on the table where McConnell and his wife were eating dinner. As we reported, before the video was shot, the man grabbed their doggie bag and hurled the food out the door.
McConnell says it clear as day ... "I will not be intimidated." He goes on to decry a spreading mob mentality that he says is prevalent among the far left, but insists he will continue doing his job and focusing on issues that matter to the nation ... like the opioid crisis.
Mitch also says that the type of behavior he and his wife experienced is becoming more common thanks to prominent liberal leaders like Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder, who recently said ... "When they go low, we kick 'em."
McConnell decries, "One side can continue to hurl mud, hatred, and toxic behavior until we reach a breaking point."
Politicians left and right have been run out of restaurants lately, including Ted Cruz and, of course, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
What we're hearing out of Mitch ... bring it on.