Ron Jeremy on Dennis Hof He Probably Died in the Saddle ... No Fun Finding Him Though

Ron Jeremy Talks Finding Bunny Ranch Owner Dennis Hof Dead in Bed

EXCLUSIVE

Ron Jeremy says he's pretty sure his good friend, Dennis Hof, died a happy death ... but discovering his body was definitely tough.

We got Ron Monday night on the Sunset Strip in front of the Rainbow Room and asked about finding the famed Bunny Ranch owner dead in his bed. Ron tells us he's spent many a day waking Dennis up all over the world, but something was definitely amiss last week.

As we reported ... Dennis was found dead at his ranch in Crystal, Nevada. Ron says he went into Dennis' room but there were 3 telling signs that something was definitely off. Watch.