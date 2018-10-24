Joe Rogan On Logan Paul in UFC? 'He's Way Better Than CM Punk!'

Joe Rogan doesn't think Logan Paul is a joke -- he watched the YouTube star's boxing match and thinks he has more fighting talent that at least one guy who's fought in the UFC ... CM Punk.

First off, Rogan says Punk is a real nice guy and he doesn't mean any disrespect -- but when it comes to his 2 fights in the UFC, Joe realized CM just doesn't have the raw talent it takes to win.

In fact, Joe -- on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast -- said Punk's brief stint in the UFC was a "nightmare" ... especially since he fought a guy like Mickey Gall who's "f**king good."

As for Logan, Joe heard Dana White slam the door on the possibility of Paul fighting in the UFC because he'd get hurt -- and says, "You had f**king CM Punk fight! This guy's way better than him."

Joe says he was impressed with Logan's striking skills and wrestling background -- and while he's no Canelo Alvarez, the guy clearly has some level of talent.

Joe isn't really campaigning for Dana to book Logan a fight -- he's just making the point that it wouldn't be the craziest thing the UFC has ever done.