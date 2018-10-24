Kobe Bryant Says He Played Magic Johnson 1-on-1 Once, He Cheated!!

Kobe Bryant I Played Magic Johnson Once ... He Cheated!!

Ever wonder what a 1-on-1 game between Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant would have looked like????

Good ... 'cause Kobe spilled the beans to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- and the ex-L.A. superstar says it was actually pretty funny!!!

"He called every single foul," Bryant joked ... "even the ones that weren't there."

Mamba says the two basketball icons only squared off one time during a Lakers practice ... but Magic made sure to tweak the rules -- and the score -- in his favor.

"What's the score?" Kobe says Magic would ask.

"It's 10-6," Kobe would respond.

"No, it's not, it's 10-9."

"I'm like, 'Wait, what the? All right, I'm done.'"

Obviously, Kobe is super competitive ... but when it comes to playing against a legend like Magic, Mamba knows there are some things ya just gotta let go.