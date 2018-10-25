Michael Jordan I'm an eSports Mogul Now! ... Buys Into Team Liquid

Michael Jordan Buys Ownership Stake In Major eSports Franchise

Michael Jordan has teamed up with Magic Johnson -- buying an ownership stake in aXiomatic ... the company that operates the prestigious eSports franchise, Team Liquid.

Jordan was part of a new $26 million funding round -- joining other prestigious co-owners including Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Gruber, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.

Team Liquid is a FORCE in eSports -- with teams competing in games like League of Legends, DOTA 2, Fortnite, CS:GO, Street Fighter, PUBG, FIFA and more.

In fact, the Team Liquid DOTA 2 squad won the 2017 World Championship -- an $11 million grand prize!

Magic Johnson was an early investor in aXiomatic -- and Leonsis is stoked to reunite the 1992 Dream Team stars.

"Probably no other franchise has the championship pedigree as we do with now Michael and with Magic."

Team Liquid will be in direct competition in some games with 100 Thieves -- the eSports team founded by Nadeshot and now co-owned by stars like Drake and Scooter Braun.

