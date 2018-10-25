MLB Commish On World Series Winner Visiting White House: What, Me Worry?

MLB Commish Thinks World Series Winner Will Visit Trump White House

Breaking News

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't seem to think there will be any issues with the World Series champs visiting Trump's White House after the season ... despite all sorts of evidence to the contrary.

Here's what Manfred told the media before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

"I think as an institution, Major League Baseball has always had the greatest respect for the office of the presidency. That doesn’t change, no matter who’s there."

He continued, "Often we’ve had situations where individuals, players, whatever, don’t agree with all of the policies of the individual that occupies the office. I think the important thing is respect for the office.”

Wishful thinking but probably not realistic ... as Red Sox manager Alex Cora has expressed displeasure with Trump just last month for "disrespecting" his native Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

"To be tweeting about 3,000 people [dying] and being efficient, it's actually disrespectful for my country," Cora said. "We see it that way. I know he probably doesn't feel that way."

On the Dodgers side, Magic Johnson HATES Trump -- and has previously compared him to a "dictator."

So, no drama? Yeah right ...