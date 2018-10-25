Newt Gingrich Says Trump Critics Are Reaping What they Sow

Newt Gingrich Trump Critics Reaping What they Sow

EXCLUSIVE

Newt Gingrich does not seem to lay any blame at the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania for the recent bomb attacks ... he's more focused on the media, Maxine Waters, and Robert De Niro.

We got the former Speaker of the House Thursday morning in D.C., and didn't exactly say the people who received the bombs were asking for it ... but he's in that vicinity.

Gingrich, an FNC contributor, is towing the Trump party line ... don't talk about Trump's words -- e.g., celebrating a Congressman body slamming a reporter -- focus on the media and his critics.

Trump doubled down on that sentiment Thursday AM, tweeting, "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"