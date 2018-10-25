Robert De Niro, Former Vice President Joe Biden Latest Targets of Possible Mail Bomb

Robert De Niro, Joe Biden Latest Targets of Possible Mail Bombs

5:45 AM PT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has also been targeted, because a package addressed to him with what authorities believe is a bomb was sent to a postal facility in Delaware. A member of the bomb squad used a robotic device to secure the package.

6:15 AM PT -- Trump is hardly being conciliatory much less self-aware. He just tweeted, "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

Robert De Niro is the latest target of an individual or individuals who want to maim or kill critics of Donald Trump ... because authorities say an apparent bomb was sent to a restaurant he owns.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ … a package was sent to De Niro’s NY restaurant, Tribeca Grill, and it was discovered at around 4 AM Thursday. We're told a security guard discovered the device while sorting through mail in the mailroom on the seventh floor of the building and reported it.

We've obtained a photo of the item sent to the actor, and the package bears similarities to the devices sent to a half dozen people Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters and former CIA Director John Brennan. It contains 6 stamps and has the same return address, to the office of Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

De Niro has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump calling him everything from an imbecile to unfit.

Authorities are in the process of removing the package from the restaurant.

