Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hits Perfect Floss Dance, I Can Do Anything!!

Zlatan can run ... Zlatan can score ... Zlatan CAN DANCE!!!
The soccer legend went on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and proved there's a lot of walk behind all his talk -- nailing a perfect floss dance right on cue.
In fact ... Corden was so impressed -- he wanted some lessons!!!
So, what was the reason for the night-time dance party?? James needed to figure out if Zlatan really CAN do anything.
The first test? Name three Kardashians.
The second test? Open a jar of pickles.
The third test? Hit the floss.
Done, done and BIG-TIME done.
Then, for good measure, he pronounced his full name with a mouth full of marshmallows. Impressive.
Ibrahimovic and the L.A. Galaxy next take the field Sunday for their regular-season finale with the Houston Dynamo ... and pretty sure we just found Z's new goal celebration.