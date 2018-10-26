Browns' Antonio Callaway Got Speeding Ticket Before Chargers Game

Browns' Antonio Callaway Got Speeding Ticket On Way to Chargers Game

EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway had some trouble before he took on the Chargers last week -- dude got busted for speeding hours before the game ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Police records show the 21-year-old was caught going 58 mph in a 35 mph around 7:30 AM in his 2018 Jaguar F-PACE SUV in Strongsville, Ohio.

Don't worry -- wasn't a big deal (like his last police stop) ... he was merely cited and sent on his way.

Callaway and the Browns took on the Chargers a few hours later -- but Antonio didn't exactly have a great game ... only catching 2 passes for 9 yards. The Browns lost 38-14.

Back in August, Callaway was pulled over for a routine traffic violation but things went sideways quickly when the officer found marijuana, gun parts and bullets in Antonio's car.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He pled not guilty. That case is ongoing.

Callaway has been struggling this season -- he was only targeted twice last week against Tampa Bay.