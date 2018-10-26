Browns' Antonio Callaway Got Speeding Ticket Before Chargers Game

Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway had some trouble before he took on the Chargers last week -- dude got busted for speeding hours before the game ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Police records show the 21-year-old was caught going 58 mph in a 35 mph around 7:30 AM in his 2018 Jaguar F-PACE SUV in Strongsville, Ohio.
Don't worry -- wasn't a big deal (like his last police stop) ... he was merely cited and sent on his way.
Callaway and the Browns took on the Chargers a few hours later -- but Antonio didn't exactly have a great game ... only catching 2 passes for 9 yards. The Browns lost 38-14.
Back in August, Callaway was pulled over for a routine traffic violation but things went sideways quickly when the officer found marijuana, gun parts and bullets in Antonio's car.
Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He pled not guilty. That case is ongoing.
Callaway has been struggling this season -- he was only targeted twice last week against Tampa Bay.