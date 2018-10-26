TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Browns' Antonio Callaway Got Speeding Ticket On Way to Chargers Game

10/26/2018 2:18 PM PDT

Browns' Antonio Callaway Got Speeding Ticket Before Chargers Game

EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway had some trouble before he took on the Chargers last week -- dude got busted for speeding hours before the game ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Police records show the 21-year-old was caught going 58 mph in a 35 mph around 7:30 AM in his 2018 Jaguar F-PACE SUV in Strongsville, Ohio.  

Don't worry -- wasn't a big deal (like his last police stop) ... he was merely cited and sent on his way. 

Callaway and the Browns took on the Chargers a few hours later -- but Antonio didn't exactly have a great game ... only catching 2 passes for 9 yards. The Browns lost 38-14. 

Back in August, Callaway was pulled over for a routine traffic violation but things went sideways quickly when the officer found marijuana, gun parts and bullets in Antonio's car. 

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He pled not guilty. That case is ongoing. 

Callaway has been struggling this season -- he was only targeted twice last week against Tampa Bay.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web