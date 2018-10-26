Domestic Terrorist Ex-Chippendales Roadie Arrested for Bomb Plot ... Feds Seize Van with Political Stickers

Feds Arrest Cesar A. Sayoc for Bombing Devices, Seize Van with Political Stickers

Exclusive Details

9:05 AM PT -- Our law enforcement sources confirm the suspect's name is Cesar A. Sayoc, a 56-year-old from Aventura, FL ... and he has an extensive criminal history, and also worked for Chippendales as a tour manager.

We found this image of him wearing a MAGA hat from 2016. We know he attended a Trump rally that year.

In 2014, Sayoc was on probation for battery and grand theft, and requested permission to travel due to his job as a road manager for Chippendales, International Gold Productions and Cesar Palace Royale Burlesque Show.

8:45 AM PT -- President Trump is expected to speak from the White House in a few minutes, and he'll address the arrest of the bombing suspect.

This close-up image of one side of the van shows images with cross-hairs over Hillary Clinton, Michael Moore, CNN's Van Jones ... and many more. There are also several positive images of the President and VP Mike Pence.

Federal authorities have nabbed a suspect for the rash of explosive devices sent this week to President Trump's political foes ... TMZ has confirmed.

The man was arrested Friday morning in Plantation, FL ... and law enforcement swarmed around a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect. The van is covered with political stickers ... including images of the President.

Cops had been zeroing in on a postal facility in Opa-locka -- just south of Plantation -- which they believe the suspect used to ship several of the suspicious packages. The most recent device found there was addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

The wave of packages started arriving on Monday with one sent to liberal philanthropist George Soros ... and then on Wednesday ... packages intended for Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Obamas were intercepted.

The attempted attacks continued with packages targeting Robert De Niro, Rep. Maxine Waters, Joe Biden. One sent to former CIA Director John Brennan forced the evacuation of Time Warner Center in NYC.

Originally published 8:07 AM PT