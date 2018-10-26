Clinton Portis Pops Bottles With Edgerrin James ... ReUUUUUUUUnion!

Clinton Portis Pops Bottles With Edgerrin James, ReUUUUUUUUnion!

Breaking News

Clinton Portis and Edgerrin James still got it!!!!

No, not on the football field ... in the club -- 'cause the two University of Miami legends hit up a D.C. hotspot Thursday night ... AND TURNED ALL THE WAY UP!!!

Loud music ... flashing lights ... bottle poppin' -- the ex-RBs did it all ... complete with a double-barreled champagne spill from C.P.!!

So, what brings the two RBs back together?? Edgerrin says he's in the nation's capital for Howard University's Homecoming (his daughter went there and now works there).

Sounds like a weekend full of raging is ahead ... 'cause Edge told Portis after the night, "U still got a little Juice... but that’s only 1 day. Tmr a new day. See what u got."

Only in the second quarter on Friday?? LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!