Suspected Bomber Cesar A. Sayoc Was An Exotic Dancer, Threatened Other Strippers

Cesar A. Sayoc, the suspected bomber in a domestic terrorism plot targeting high-level politicians, worked as an exotic dancer for years and even threatened to kill and infect other dancers with HIV ... TMZ has learned.

As you can see from the photos ... Cesar worked as an exotic dancer from 1996-2000.

We're told Cesar's time as a stripper was tumultuous ... on several occasions, he threatened other dancers and was constantly jealous of colleagues who were making more money than him or diminishing his presence on stage.

According to dancers who worked with him ... Cesar once threatened to stab another dancer with a syringe loaded with HIV-infected blood.

We're told Cesar once got so jealous of a rival dancer, he taped tuna can lids to the bottom of his boots and threatened to stomp the dancer's face and cut him up. When people laughed at him, he became enraged and said, "Just wait. I'm going to take this guy out."

It's interesting ... Cesar traveled the country in a van during his stripping days, and Friday he was busted in a van covered with stickers threatening Hillary Clinton and CNN personalities. He also made multiple violent threats against TMZ on social media.

Even more disturbing ... we've obtained video of Cesar wiring accessories he used to light up stripper's costumes during his time with Gold Productions.

Remember, the devices mailed to Barack Obama, the Clintons and others appeared to be pipe bombs. It's clear Cesar knew his way around electronics.