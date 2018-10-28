G-Eazy Back Dating Other Women, This Time at Ice Cream Parlor

G-Eazy I Got Me a Date and a Shake

G-Eazy got back on the horse in a hurry, because he's already dating more hot chicks.

The rapper was out in L.A. on a chill date at an ice cream parlor. They hit up Van Leeuwen ... he had a milkshake and she was clutching what looks like a delicious waffle cone.

They sat outside the shop and enjoyed the rays.

As we reported, G-Eazy and Halsey broke up again ... this is their second known split.

Halsey also seems to have moved on ... she was dancing with some dude at her annual Halloween party over the weekend.