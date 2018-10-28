Clooney and Gerber We're in Control ... At Vegas Casamigos Party

George Clooney and Rande Gerber Take Control at Casamigos Vegas Halloween Party

George Clooney and Rande Gerber hosted a wild Vegas Halloween party Saturday night, which began with the 2 men at the controls of a jet that flew partygoers from L.A. to Sin City.

The guys took over Catch Las Vegas and converted the space into a full-on Casamigos experience ... black brick walls, black sparkle Casamigos Tequila glitter barrels ... the works.

The trip up to Vegas looked like an experience as well ... with Cindy Crawford as the space waitress serving drinks.

As for the Vegas party ... lots of stars, including Kendall Jenner, Austin Stowell, Joey Fatone, Jermaine Dupri, JB Smoove, Wolfgang Puck, Karolina Kurkova, Marlon Wayans and Steve Aoki.

The grub sure looked good ... crispy sesame shrimp, Hellfire rolls, Chinese chicken tacos and short rib gourge.