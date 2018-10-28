Sharon Osbourne Ugh, I Guess I Agree with Trump ... We Need to Arm People at Synagogues

Sharon Osbourne Agrees with Trump Over Arming Worshipers at Synagogues

Sharon Osbourne reluctantly agrees with Donald Trump ... that we need armed security at Synagogues.

Sharon and Ozzy were leaving Mr. Chow in Bev Hills Saturday night, when our photog asked about Trump's opinion that arming potential victims is the solution.

We also asked Sharon what she thought of the President of the United States tweeting about last night's World Series game in the wake of the Pittsburgh massacre ... which is both unbelievable and predictable.

Sharon's facial expression says it all.