Cleveland Browns Fire Hue Jackson After Losing to Steelers

Another head coach just got the axe in Cleveland -- Hue Jackson has been fired by the Browns after the team racked up its 5th loss of the season.

The 53-year-old has been the head coach of the Browns since 2016 -- but they've been historically TERRIBLE ever since he took over ... 3-36-1 over the last 3 seasons.

Of course, the team went 0-16 last year but had expected big things after bringing on studs like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and others this season.

But, it ain't working out -- the Browns are 2-5-1 this season and things look bad.

Now, Jackson is out (as first reported by Adam Schefter) ... and the Browns are once again a team in dismay.

Bad Fun Fact -- when it comes to career winning percentage, Jackson ranks 218th out of 219 coaches in NFL history who've coached at least 40 games in their career.

Not good.

In other Cleveland news, the Cavs fired Ty Lue this weekend after an 0-6 start.