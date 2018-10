Pete Davidson Halloween Makes Me Happy!!! Cute Puppies Too

Pete Davidson Finally Looking Happy After Split With Ariana Grande

EXCLUSIVE

Pete Davidson finally looks like he's feeling better after his split with Ariana Grande ... 'cause the comedian was grinning like a jack-o-lantern at a Halloween event with his buddy.

Pete walked through a holiday event for kids Sunday on his home turf of Staten Island, and judging by these pics ... the 'SNL' star was happier than a trick-or-treater with a pillowcase full of candy.

Pete was passing through the neighborhood shindig when he stopped to pet a furry pooch and snap a selfie with his fans. We're told he was super friendly to everyone and seemed to be in a very good mood.

It took a few weeks, but Pete is looking way happier than he was the last time we saw him. He really looked like a man down on his luck a few days after we broke the story he and Ariana called off their engagement.

Hey, there's nothing like a pumpkin patch and a cute pup to lift your spirits.