Pete Davidson Finally Looking Happy After Split With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson ﻿finally looks like he's feeling better after his split with Ariana Grande ... 'cause the comedian was grinning like a jack-o-lantern at a Halloween event with his buddy.

Pete walked through a holiday event for kids Sunday on his home turf of Staten Island, and judging by these pics ... the 'SNL' star was happier than a trick-or-treater with a pillowcase full of candy.

Pete was passing through the neighborhood shindig when he stopped to pet a furry pooch and snap a selfie with his fans. We're told he was super friendly to everyone and seemed to be in a very good mood.

It took a few weeks, but Pete is looking way happier than he was the last time we saw him. He really looked like a man down on his luck a few days after we broke the story he and Ariana called off their engagement.

Hey, there's nothing like a pumpkin patch and a cute pup to lift your spirits.