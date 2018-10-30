Pittsburgh Penguins Honoring Synagogue Victims ... Raising Tons of Money

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor the victims and families of those affected by this weekend's Synagogue shooting by wearing a special "Stronger Than Hate" patch on their jerseys Tuesday night.

The team says it will also donate $50,000 to help victims -- and will give all proceeds from the evening's 50/50 raffle to the cause.

There's more ... each player -- from Sidney Crosby to Evgeni Malkin -- will sign their jerseys after the game against the New York Islanders and donate them to be auctioned off with proceeds helping the victims.

As we previously reported ... 11 people were murdered after an anti-Semitic shooter opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday.

Props to the Pens for the move ... and to chip in from afar -- the team says to donate here.