'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Burglarized While in NYC for 'Tonight Show'

The Pearson household has been broken yet again -- only this time it happened in real life at Chrissy Metz's place after she was burglarized while out of town ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us someone broke into the "This Is Us" star's L.A.-area home Monday night around 8 PM. We're told her assistant came to the house because an alarm had gone off, and realized a person had just been inside.

BTW ... Chrissy was in NYC Monday for an appearance on the 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon. So, she wasn't home at the time of the break-in.

Our sources say someone smashed through Chrissy's back bedroom window and took a couple of purses -- unclear what the total loss is in dollars. We're told Chrissy's heading back to L.A. Tuesday to complete a report.

It's unknown if Chrissy was specifically targeted or if this was random. As we reported ... police recently nabbed several alleged burglars who hit celeb homes, and even had a list of future celeb homes they planned to take down.