Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Take a Walk Through the Redwoods

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry passed on costumes for Halloween while down in New Zealand, but their choice of scenery screams that they were still in the spirit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their international tour Wednesday with a visit to Rotorua, New Zealand ... where they checked out the famous Redwoods Treewalk with lots of suspended bridges and towering timber around them.

Considering Meghan's preggo with their first Royal baby ... this is the most strenuous activity we've seen her undertake in weeks.

As for the stroll itself, it actually looks super peaceful and gorgeous. Pretty romantic, too -- MM and PH were hand-in-hand much of the day.