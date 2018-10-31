Steven Tyler Says He's Now An Ordained Minister And He's Not Kidding

Steven Tyler is in the marriage biz ... and he's kinda chomping at the bit to officiate the proper nuptials for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
We got the Aerosmith frontman Tuesday at LAX and he flashed us a card he got in the mail, making him an ordained minister who can now officiate weddings. The price was certainly right ... he paid 80 bucks.
As for his Halloween costume ... well remember, just a couple days ago Steven tweeted a hilarious picture of himself with the following caption:
THIS #HALLOWEEN 🎃 IM YOUR AUNT WHO LOVES A DOLLAR GENERAL DEAL AND MISSES A GOOD FILENE’S RUN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK...SHOW ME YOUR COSTUMES!!! AUNTY HAS SPOKEN!!! BOO! 🙌🏼🗣🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/jysFhoOFJi— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) October 29, 2018
Check out the video ... 2 of his 3 costume choices are way more like a cameo than a getup.