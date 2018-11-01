Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino With Best Man Ronnie Ortiz-Magro the Night Before Wedding

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino had a heart-to-heart before his wedding ... but the sit-down wasn't with his soon-to-be wife. It was with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
The 'Jersey Shore' stars had a powwow Wednesday night at the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, NJ ... one day before Sitch weds Lauren Pesce. You hear Mike talk about Ronnie being his best man at his wedding and hopes one day Ronnie reverses the honor.
Mike and his fiancee rolled up to the hotel in an SUV and they beelined it for their room. Ronnie was already there when the couple checked in ... and a few hours later, Sitch and Ronnie had their chitchat in the lobby.
Mike just posted this ... "Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything ... I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino."
Mike and Lauren are getting married just months before he heads off to serve an 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion.
There's a tough road ahead, but Mike's keeping it positive ... with the help of some baller wedding gifts.