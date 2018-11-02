Deion Sanders Says Raiders Are Garbage, 'I Can't Take This No More!'

Deion Sanders Oakland Raiders Are Garbage 'Can't Take This No More!'

Deion Sanders is declaring the Oakland Raiders UNWATCHABLE ... calling Jon Gruden's team straight-up GARBAGE after losing to the 49ers.

AND, HE'S RIGHT -- THEY WERE TRASH THURSDAY NIGHT!!! SOMEONE COME GET YA RAIDAS!!

The Raiders fell to 1-7 after getting torched by San Francisco's 3RD-STRING quarterback, Nick Mullens, 34-3 on "Thursday Night Football" ... and Prime says he couldn't find the TV remote fast enough.

"I'm sorry, I can't take this no more. PLEASE, could somebody get these Raiders off my TV??" Sanders says.

During the game, the camera showed Gruden getting into it with his defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther ... and now there's speculation PG could get the axe.

Problem for Gruden, it wasn't just defense -- his offense STUNK too!!!

As for Chuck, Gruden says he still believes the Raiders will win a championship in the near future.

BUT GOOD LORD, AIN'T NOBODY BELIEVING YOU AFTER THAT TRASH PERFORMANCE!!!