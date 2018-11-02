Jon Jones Swears Off Penis Pills, 'More Foreplay!'

Jon Jones No More Penis Pills! ... 'More Foreplay'

Jon Jones swears he's a changed man ... and that means NO MORE PENIS ENHANCEMENT PILLS!!

The UFC superstar was asked to reflect on what he's learned during his 15-month suspension ... and that's when someone in the crowd shouted, "No more dick pills!"

Remember, Jones was busted for an illegal substance before UFC 200 back in 2016 -- and blamed it on sexual enhancement pills.

Jones later explained, "I have taken sex pills several times throughout my adult life .... highly recommend it, guys. f*cking great. It’s awesome."

So, when the heckler brought it up at the UFC 232 media event in New York on Friday afternoon, Jones actually AGREED with the guy ... saying, "No more dick pills. I'm good. More foreplay!!"

Jones eventually answered the original question -- explaining that during his suspension, he learned how to put God and family first.

There's more ... Jones also said he still wants a Brock Lesnar fight ... and he's not thinking about making a 3rd fight with Daniel Cormier.

Foreplay though ... that's the real takeaway.